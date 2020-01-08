The Council of Governors has differed with DPP Noordin Haji on the appointment of Anne Kananu Mwenda as Nairobi County's Deputy Governor.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Council of Governors congratulated Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for choosing Ms Mwenda to fill the position.

"We wish to acknowledge the nomination of a Deputy Governor by Mike Sonko in line with Article 180 (5)," the statement read in part.

"We are glad that Sonko exercised his constitutional mandate as the head of Nairobi County to nominate a Deputy Governor who will assist him to discharge his duties," it continued.

Governor Mike Sonko with nominated DG Anne Mwenda

The CoG urged the County Assembly to process the nominee in accordance with their mandate as stipulated in the constitution.

DPP disagrees with Sonko

Sonko nominated Ms Mwenda, the county’s current Disaster Management and Coordination Sector Chief Officer, to the position of Deputy Governor on Monday.

In a letter to Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi, Sonko said the decision was in the interest of ensuring stability in the country’s capital after he was barred from accessing his office.

Governor Mike Sonko

He urged the Assembly to expedite the vetting process of Ms Mwenda, as per the provisions of the County Government Act.

However, DPP Haji has maintained that Sonko does not have the constitutional mandate to nominate his second-in-command.