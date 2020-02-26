The troubles facing Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko appears to be escalating by the day after a Nairobi Court this morning declined to dismiss a Sh357 million corruption case.

Sonko appeared at the Milimani Law Courts - just hours after he had surrendered most of the county government functions to the National Government on Tuesday evening.

However, Sonko's application to have the case against him dismissed did not bear fruit as the magistrate ruled that the case would continue.

The Governor had told the court that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had used illegal methods to get the evidence against him.

Apart from the court case, Sonko is also facing an impeachment motion tabled before the County Assembly.

It remains to be seen if the impeachment process will go on after the developments at State House on Tuesday.