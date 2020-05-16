A boat capsized in River Nzoia, Siaya County killing 5 people.

Siaya Police Commander Francis Kooli confirmed the incident occurred on Saturday at Sango area in Asere Village in Umala Sub-Location, Central Ugenya.

In April a boat ferrying 18 people capsized in Kerio River in Turkana killing 4 people.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have intensified in the country and the Kenya Meteorological Department warns that the rains will continue.

Flash floods cause havoc

Flooding in Kenya

The ongoing rains have caused displacement fo people in Siaya after River Nzoia burst its banks.

More than 5,000 families in Siaya County have been displaced by floods.

Lake Victoria, which is shared by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, has hit the highest water levels in over 50 years, at 13.45 metres, causing widespread flooding in many areas.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said that more than 237 Kenyans have lost their lives to floods.