The bodies of two children who went missing last month were recovered from the boot of a car parked inside Athi River police station where they had been reported missing.

On Tuesday, the puzzle of the missing minors was unraveled when a businessman who went to pick his vehicle from the Athi-River Police Station reported a foul smell coming from the car.

The vehicle had been detained for the last three months at the Athi River Police station, where the case of the missing children was reported.

Bodies of two missing children found inside police station

When the businessman opened the boot of his car, he found strange luggage in a black paper bag.

No blood stains

Officers who opened the bag found the two bodies of the minors age 4-years-old.

“When the owner came to pick the car, he realised that there was a strange cargo in the boot of the car, which was wrapped in a black paper bag,”an officer probing the matter stated.

There was also no bloodstains either on the minors’ clothes or in the vehicle.

Investigators from the DCI Homicide Unit on Wednesday took over the probe. Pathologists and DCI officers could not immediately establish whether there were any visible injuries on the bodies.