Body dumped outside GSU Recce headquarters

According to reports reaching the news desk, the body was found packed inside a suitcase on Monday evening, January 17.

The body of the young woman had deep cuts and her hands were tied from the back. Her neck had a nylon rope tied.

Pulse Live Kenya

What surprised the authorities was a message written on her chest, both palms and thighs reading: “Bwana ya mtu ni sumu (someone's husband is poison).”

Dorothy Migarusha, the head of Juja sub-county police, said the lady looked to have been slain at a different location and her corpse transported to the spot where it was recovered.

Over the last few years, Kenya has reported an increase in brutal murders, with women accounting for a majority of the victims.

Efforts to prevent and respond to cases of domestic violence against women in Kenya have been there for some years but the progress has been too slow.

In June 2021, Kenya adopted a gender-based violence indicator in the government’s performance monitoring framework.

This will ensure that the enforcement and implementation of gender-based violence laws and policies are tracked.

With this commitment, the government has also allocated additional resources to prevention and response.

If you or a person you know has been the victim of sexual or gender-based violence we encourage that you report the matter at your nearest police station.

For further assistance in seeking legal redress contact any of the below organizations:-