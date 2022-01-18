RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Body dumped outside GSU Recce headquarters

Denis Mwangi

The body of the woman was packed in a suitcase and her chest was written: “Bwana ya mtu ni sumu.

Police car

Police are probing the freak murder of a woman whose body was found outside the GSU Recce Squad camp in Ruiru.

According to reports reaching the news desk, the body was found packed inside a suitcase on Monday evening, January 17.

The body of the young woman had deep cuts and her hands were tied from the back. Her neck had a nylon rope tied.

GSU recce team during a past operation
GSU recce team during a past operation

What surprised the authorities was a message written on her chest, both palms and thighs reading: “Bwana ya mtu ni sumu (someone's husband is poison).

Dorothy Migarusha, the head of Juja sub-county police, said the lady looked to have been slain at a different location and her corpse transported to the spot where it was recovered.

Over the last few years, Kenya has reported an increase in brutal murders, with women accounting for a majority of the victims.

Efforts to prevent and respond to cases of domestic violence against women in Kenya have been there for some years but the progress has been too slow.

In June 2021, Kenya adopted a gender-based violence indicator in the government’s performance monitoring framework.

This will ensure that the enforcement and implementation of gender-based violence laws and policies are tracked.

With this commitment, the government has also allocated additional resources to prevention and response.

If you or a person you know has been the victim of sexual or gender-based violence we encourage that you report the matter at your nearest police station.

For further assistance in seeking legal redress contact any of the below organizations:-

  1. Gender Violence Recover Centre, Nairobi Women’s Hospital
  2. Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA)
  3. The CRADLE – The Children Foundation
  4. African Network for the Prevention and Protection Against Child Abuse and Neglect (ANPPCAN)
  5. Advantage Africa
  6. Coalition on Violence Against Women (COVAW)

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

