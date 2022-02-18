RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Bomet Catholic priest forced to apologise for endorsing Wilson Sossion

Authors:

Amos Robi

Fr Ambrose Kimutai recants public endorsement of Wilson Sossion

Bomet Catholic priest, Father Ambrose Kimutai
Bomet Catholic priest, Father Ambrose Kimutai

A Catholic priest in Bomet County has been forced to issue an apology for publicly endorsing former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion for senator.

Recommended articles

Speaking at a civic education meeting on February 13, Father Ambrose Kimutai explicitly campaigned for Mr Sossion, asking attendees to vote for him at the August 9 General Election.

Fr Kimutai went on to cite 'a message from God' by way of persuasion.

"There is no need to waste time talking and trying to decide who should be Bomet's next senator. I prayed about it and God showed me that Sossion will win the seat. I hereby declare that I will vote for him. I expect the parishioners to follow my lead," he said.

The cleric, seemingly privy to Sossion's post-election strategy, asked the politician's two top competitors to give up their bids to support Sossion.

The senate seat in Bomet has gained the interest of three major contenders, incumbent Senator Christopher Lagat, Wilson Sossion, and lawyer Hillary Sigei.

For Dr Lagat, Fr Kimutai proposed a future in church work while for Sigei, the priest promised a presidential appointment to the office of the Attorney General.

“Dr Langat once said he was a preacher, as the clergy, we will welcome him and find a church for him to preach in. As for Sigei, we will find him work as the Attorney General (AG) once Deputy President William Ruto ascends to the presidency," said Fr Kimutai.

However, after a lengthy, intense meeting with Kericho Catholic Diocese Bishop Alfred Rotich, Fr Kimutai rendered an apology.

Bishop Alfred Rotich and Fr Ambrose Kimutai
Bishop Alfred Rotich and Fr Ambrose Kimutai Bishop Alfred Rotich and Fr Ambrose Kimutai Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing a press conference, Fr Kimutai regretted that his sentiments had impacted his role as a symbol of unity and compromised his duty to foster peace, harmony, and justice.

“The stand portrayed me as partisan and thus contradict my role as a symbol of unity and compromise my duty and responsibility of fostering peace and harmony based on justice,” he stated.

He clarified that his sentiments were not representative of the position of the Catholic Church, noting that the church has always stood for peace, justice, and equity.

"I hereby sincerely apologise to the church, to the aspirant and the electorate who have been hurt by sentiments. They are not the position of the Catholic church," he stated.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

List of most popular online pharmacies in Nairobi

List of most popular online pharmacies in Nairobi

KDF to get more attack choppers from US [Photos]

KDF to get more attack choppers from US [Photos]

Bomet Catholic priest forced to apologise for endorsing Wilson Sossion

Bomet Catholic priest forced to apologise for endorsing Wilson Sossion

Matiang'i orders arrest of principal after bandit attack left 15 students injured

Matiang'i orders arrest of principal after bandit attack left 15 students injured

Gladys Shollei to be compensated for unfair dismissal from Judiciary

Gladys Shollei to be compensated for unfair dismissal from Judiciary

15 students injured after bandits ambush 3 school buses

15 students injured after bandits ambush 3 school buses

DCI arrest man who got Sh4.4M through fake logbooks

DCI arrest man who got Sh4.4M through fake logbooks

11 students injured after car crashes into classroom during lesson

11 students injured after car crashes into classroom during lesson

Man arrested with Sh227 million at JKIA

Man arrested with Sh227 million at JKIA

Trending

Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

Belgian Tiktok star, Frank De Tank inside a Lamborghini

Joho personally grants wife's request for a divorce

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho divorces forst wife, Italian Madina Giovanni Fazzini

Michelle Serut pays tribute to dad John Serut in emotional post

Ex-MP John Serut and Daughter Michelle Serut.

Today in history: Turkey's most wanted man captured in Kenya

Abdullah Ocalan, the ringleader of the PKK terror group