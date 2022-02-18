Bomet Catholic priest forced to apologise for endorsing Wilson Sossion

Speaking at a civic education meeting on February 13, Father Ambrose Kimutai explicitly campaigned for Mr Sossion, asking attendees to vote for him at the August 9 General Election.

Fr Kimutai went on to cite 'a message from God' by way of persuasion.

"There is no need to waste time talking and trying to decide who should be Bomet's next senator. I prayed about it and God showed me that Sossion will win the seat. I hereby declare that I will vote for him. I expect the parishioners to follow my lead," he said.

The cleric, seemingly privy to Sossion's post-election strategy, asked the politician's two top competitors to give up their bids to support Sossion.

Top 3 candidates in race for Bomet senator

The senate seat in Bomet has gained the interest of three major contenders, incumbent Senator Christopher Lagat, Wilson Sossion, and lawyer Hillary Sigei.

For Dr Lagat, Fr Kimutai proposed a future in church work while for Sigei, the priest promised a presidential appointment to the office of the Attorney General.

“Dr Langat once said he was a preacher, as the clergy, we will welcome him and find a church for him to preach in. As for Sigei, we will find him work as the Attorney General (AG) once Deputy President William Ruto ascends to the presidency," said Fr Kimutai.

Kericho Bishop's intervention on priest who endorsed Wilson Sossion

However, after a lengthy, intense meeting with Kericho Catholic Diocese Bishop Alfred Rotich, Fr Kimutai rendered an apology.

Bishop Alfred Rotich and Fr Ambrose Kimutai Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing a press conference, Fr Kimutai regretted that his sentiments had impacted his role as a symbol of unity and compromised his duty to foster peace, harmony, and justice.

“The stand portrayed me as partisan and thus contradict my role as a symbol of unity and compromise my duty and responsibility of fostering peace and harmony based on justice,” he stated.

He clarified that his sentiments were not representative of the position of the Catholic Church, noting that the church has always stood for peace, justice, and equity.