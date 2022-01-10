Boniface Mwangi hires Karua as lawyer ahead of major announcement

Mwangi said on Monday that after meeting with Karua over lunch, the two agreed to reveal information about the day his house in Machakos was blown up.

“Lunch with my lawyer Martha Karua. We have agreed on 21st January 2022 we shall make public the confidential information we shared with the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti on the bombing of my Lukenya home,” he shared on his social media accounts.

He also revealed that Karua was working on a biography that would be released in June 2022.

Boniface Mwangi hires Martha Karua as lawyer ahead of major announcement Pulse Live Kenya

House bombing

Boniface Mwangi in October reported that his house had been targeted by attackers who threw explosives, demolition parts of the building that were under construction.

Mwangi shared video clips of the debris and added that his workers stationed at the construction site were robbed of their valuables during the violent incident.

An emotional Mwangi decried the destruction of his dream house conveying that he and his family had made numerous sacrifices to start the project.

He also claimed that the attack on his property was instigated by a prominent politician in the country.

Mwangi specifically pointed an accusing finger on Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, under whose jurisdiction the property is located.