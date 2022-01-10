RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Boniface Mwangi hires Karua as lawyer ahead of major announcement

Denis Mwangi

Boniface Mwangi said he would reveal sensitive information he had given to DCI

Activist Mwangi has hired former Justice Minister Martha Karua as his lawyer ahead of his big announcement on January 21.

Mwangi said on Monday that after meeting with Karua over lunch, the two agreed to reveal information about the day his house in Machakos was blown up.

“Lunch with my lawyer Martha Karua. We have agreed on 21st January 2022 we shall make public the confidential information we shared with the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti on the bombing of my Lukenya home,” he shared on his social media accounts.

He also revealed that Karua was working on a biography that would be released in June 2022.

House bombing

Boniface Mwangi in October reported that his house had been targeted by attackers who threw explosives, demolition parts of the building that were under construction.

Mwangi shared video clips of the debris and added that his workers stationed at the construction site were robbed of their valuables during the violent incident.

An emotional Mwangi decried the destruction of his dream house conveying that he and his family had made numerous sacrifices to start the project.

He also claimed that the attack on his property was instigated by a prominent politician in the country.

Mwangi specifically pointed an accusing finger on Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, under whose jurisdiction the property is located.

The incident, along with Mwangi's statements on the matter have sparked heated debates online with some members of the public blaming the activist for associating with celebrity couple Juliani and Lillian Ng'ang'a.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

