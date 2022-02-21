Speaker Justin Muturi hits out at 'Handshake', calls it political bad manners

Describing it as 'political bad manners', Speaker Muturi disclosed that he found the March 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, to be unlike what he had observed in other democracies.

“Show me anywhere in the world in a functional democracy where a sitting government decides to join forces with the opposition to form another government with complete disregard to their own? These are the political bad manners that I am talking about. We must stand for something and not just the pursuit of power,” Speaker Muturi remarked.

Unveiling his election manifesto during the Democratic Party’s National Delegates Conference held at the Bomas of Kenya, Muturi outlined more aspects of what Kenyans should expect from his presidency.

Muturi, who has previously served two terms as Siakago MP, has declared that he will make education free from primary to secondary school.

“On matters education, I believe that parents should not decide which child to educate and which not to, that's why in the Democratic Party government which I intend to form, education will be free right from primary school to secondary,” Muturi stated.

Speaker Justin Muturi Pulse Live Kenya

Speaker Justin Muturi targets Youth with presidential election manifesto

The DP presidential candidate has also promised to make his administration youth-centered if elected as president in the August General Election.

Muturi questioned the rationale behind having one Ministry of Youth Affairs yet youth make up 75% of the population.

“As president, the first thing I will do is to scrap the ministry of youth, for indeed how can the youth who account for more than 75% of the population have only one ministry. In my government all the ministries will be youth-centric,” Speaker Muturi stated.

In his address, Speaker Muturi also said he would tackle corruption, making reference to when - during the National Rainbow Coalition administration - citizens would initiate the arrest of police officers found taking bribes.

Muturi added that he would establish a comprehensive strategy to include the government, the business community, the clergy, the media and civil society, champions of anti-corruption.

On whether his party would do a merger with other parties, Muturi said he was not ready to sign any pact with any party but was willing to have a post-election deal adding that several parties had already approached him.

"I was told to choose the lesser of the two evils to get a position in government, but I said no because DP stands for different ideals," said speaker Muturi.

Speaker Justin Muturi Pulse Live Kenya

Vision for healthcare under a Justin Muturi presidency

Speaker Muturi also promised to turn around the health care system saying there was a need to streamline health agencies such as Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA)and National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“We must streamline the National institutions like NHIF and KEMSA. NHIF, as it is today, is designed for corruption, fictitious claims can be made several times by several hospitals even when no one has actually been attended to,” he stated.

On healthcare, Muturi said there was a need to establish 47 county referral hospitals to make healthcare accessible and ease the pressure on Kenyatta National Hospital.