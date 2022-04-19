Corruption allegations emerge in National Assembly clerk recruitment

Kikuyu legislator Kimani Ichungwa lamented saying it was unfair to deny National Assembly staff opportunities to rise to the position of a clerk.

“It’s unfair to tell an officer who has worked in the House for more than two decades that he or she stands no chance of becoming the clerk because someone will come from the Senate to take over the position,” he protested.

Interviews for the position have been ongoing with four candidates out of 48 already shortlisted for the coveted position.

The four include Samuel Njoroge who is the director in charge of legislative and procedural services at the Senate, Mohamed Ali Mohamed who is the deputy clerk in the senate.

Others are Eunice Wanjiku who is the senate’s deputy clerk and Serah Kioko who is the deputy clerk of the National Assembly.

Pulse Live Kenya

The clerk of the National Assembly is the chief adviser to the speaker and handles policy and organizational matters.

The Parliamentary Service Commission is composed of members such as speaker Justine Muturi who is the chair, MP Naomi Shaban who is the committee vice chair and Aaron Cheruiyot, Rachel Ameso, Samuel Chepkong’a, Aisha Jumwa, Adan Keynan , Benson Momanyi, and George Khaniri who are members.

Ugenya Member of Parliament David Ochieng’ last week alleged that a certain candidate had bought off all the PSC members including the house speaker.

“Many members of staff who applied for the job have asked me what they should do because there’s a person who has bought all commissioners, including you, Mr Speaker,” Ochieng said.

Muturi however declined to comment on the matter arguing that it would be a breach of house policies.