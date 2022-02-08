RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

British Council announces improvements following investigation on racism claims in Nairobi

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The racist allegations came out last year

The British Council building in Kisumu, Kenya. The organisation is the UK government’s cultural arm abroad. Photograph: Images of Africa Photobank/Alamy
The British Council building in Kisumu, Kenya. The organisation is the UK government’s cultural arm abroad. Photograph: Images of Africa Photobank/Alamy

The British Council office in Kenya has concluded an investigation on racial discrimination after a letter circulated online claimed some employees had faced bullying and harassment.

Recommended articles

Announcing findings of the investigation, the British Council indicated that the claims of racial discrimination could not be substantiated.

"An investigative process into alleged discriminatory practices at the British Council office in Kenya has concluded that there was no evidence of racial discrimination, bullying or harassment as complaints raised against staff members could not be substantiated," read the statement in part.

The Council added that the incident had facilitated 'improvements' on the operations at its Nairobi office.

Seven black current and former staff members of the British Council in Kenya alleged systemic racism at the institution.

A letter written by the seven individuals sparked an inquiry in July 2021 when it was sent to the British Council as well as Kenya police.

It said: “The cases underline a repeated practice by white members of staff to constantly assign Kenyans as underperformers, inadequate, unskilled, unprofessional, and suspects as the organisation abuses its procedures and systems to validate its discriminative practice.”

Statement on allegations in British Council Kenya office
Statement on allegations in British Council Kenya office Pulse Live Kenya

Five of the seven accusers claimed they were discriminated against during a redundancy process which they claimed favoured white colleagues.

One of the allegations came from a programme manager who worked at the British Council from August 2014 to 2019 who claimed they were put at risk of redundancy without adequate explanation.

Another complainant claimed they resigned as a senior official of the Kenyan office’s welfare association after a white executive frustrated efforts to channel staff concerns to the senior leadership team.

“Staff have no confidence raising concerns through HR … for fear of being victimised,” the complainant said.

A manager for the professional skills centre in Kenya who claimed they were among a number of black employees who were unfairly targeted for redundancy.

The British Council indicated that the investigation had led to the identification of opportunities for improvement of its operations in Kenya.

"These improvements include: the process for handling complaints, the management of staff performance and the management of redundancy processes," states the Council.

Kenyans expose racism at British Council
Kenyans expose racism at British Council Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

United Nations warn of impending drought in Kenya

United Nations warn of impending drought in Kenya

Uhuru shares story of old man he met in Mombasa hospital [Video]

Uhuru shares story of old man he met in Mombasa hospital [Video]

British Council announces improvements following investigation on racism claims in Nairobi

British Council announces improvements following investigation on racism claims in Nairobi

Wait for a major announcement I will be making soon - Sonko

Wait for a major announcement I will be making soon - Sonko

KRA reacts after revellers splash Sh571,000 on drinks in one night

KRA reacts after revellers splash Sh571,000 on drinks in one night

No Jubilee without me - DP Ruto responds to Uhuru [Video]

No Jubilee without me - DP Ruto responds to Uhuru [Video]

Sossion advises Uhuru to emulate former President Mwai Kibaki

Sossion advises Uhuru to emulate former President Mwai Kibaki

Kidero ordered to pay Sh400 million to KRA

Kidero ordered to pay Sh400 million to KRA

Devolution CS Charles Keter has resigned

Devolution CS Charles Keter has resigned

Trending

German bank rejects suspicious Sh785 million transfer to CBK

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

KQ to stop shipping monkeys after accident

Kenya airways planes

Moses Kuria’s message after DP Ruto visited him in Dubai [Photos]

Deputy President William Ruto and Oscar Sudi Visits Oscar Sudi in Dubai

Speculation rife over DP Ruto's whereabouts, after skipping campaign trail for 2 days

Deputy President William Ruto