The court has come to the aid of parents at Brookhouse School after they sued the learning institution over fees.

On Thursday, the court ordered Brookhouse School to offset 50pc of third term fees after parents complained.

The school was further directed by the court to suspend online classes for kindergarten to year Four.

Brookhouse parents sued the school for charging full term fees yet they are providing resources to ensure their children are learning at home.

Brookhouse School ordered to offset 50% Fees

Court battle

Parents complained they were being forced to also shoulder the cost of electricity, food, internet, printing assignments, teaching, and supervising children although the school is charging for the same.

They claimed that the school, without consulting them, commenced online classes for three weeks thereafter and closed on April 3, 2020.

They accused the learning institution of re-opening the schools on April 21 and continuing to offer “virtual classes” and levied full fees for the new term.

Documents filed before the High Court yesterday read that other private schools with the same status as Brookhouse reduced their fees for the online programme.