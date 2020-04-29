Parents at Brookhouse School have petitioned a move to pay full fees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They accused the school of exploiting parents and guardians amid an unprecedented business disruption.

The parents accused the school of charging them higher fees, including the share for cancelled IGSCE exams.

Brookhouse School

They further urged that other schools using the British curriculum have given school fees discounts.

Seeking court's intervention

The parents asked the court to compel the Brookhouse School to stop charging them full school fees.

They further want the court to compel the school to offset up to 30 per cent of the fees for term three of this year.

“The act of the school, of offering so-called online or virtual classes at the same rate of fees and charges, amounts to a contravention of consumer rights, violates the Constitution and is unfair and unlawful,” their lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi, said.