Brookhouse School is set to continue offering online classes to students following Wednesday’s Court ruling allowing the school to continue with classes.

This is after the High Court allowed the school to include virtual learning for students in early learning up to year 4, as they await the final court ruling on 8th June, 2020.

In a statement, the school said their immediate concern was to have their youngest of students allowed to resume classes which the high court agreed to.

“This has been achieved and lessons for all classes in ELS to Year 4 will recommence on Thursday 14th May and will follow the normal school timetable,” said the statement in part.

Brookhouse School noted that many parents had written asking that the school continues virtual learning for Kindergarten to year 4 students.

Parents sue

This comes weeks after Parents at Brookhouse School petitioned a move to pay full fees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They accused the school of exploiting parents and guardians amid an unprecedented business disruption.

The parents accused the school of charging them higher fees, including the share for cancelled IGSCE exams and that other schools using the British curriculum had given school fees discounts.

The High Court later ordered Brookhouse Schools to offset 50 percent of third term fees after parents complained.

The school was further directed by the court to suspend online classes for kindergarten to year Four.