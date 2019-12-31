Police are investigating the mysterious murder of a 12-year-old girl in Homa Bay.

Reports claimed that her body was found dumped along a footpath at Lwanda B Village in East Kanyamwa Location, Ndhiwa Sub-County.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Esther Seroney said a resident who reported the matter informed police the body was found with blood oozing from her nose.

Police also suspect she might have been defiled before being killed.

Shocking murder of 12-year-old leads to intense search for her killers

DCI conduct probe

According to reports, the girl was spotted during the day leaving a wedding rehearsal where she was to be a flower girl.

“I call on locals to reveal any information that can lead to the identification of the suspect who committed the offence,"

"DCI officials are doing all they can to ensure the family of the victim gets justice,” Seroney said.

He called on parents to be extra vigilant of their children during the ongoing holidays.