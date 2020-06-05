Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has lost in the first round of the battle to regain control of Ford Kenya where he is a long-serving Party Leader.

On Friday, the rival faction led by Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu and Kanduyi's Wafula Wamunyinyi submitted the documents that the registrar needed to give them control of the party.

The Wamunyinyi faction successfully convinced the registrar that they had met the quorum needed for a Ford Kenya NEC to remove Wetangula as Party Leader and have him replaced by Wamunyinyi.

The Simiyu-led group had been asked to filed the proper form PP7 which they submitted on Friday.

Wetangula, on his part, has failed to raise the quorum needed to suspend Simiyu from the Secretary General Post and Wamunyinyi from the Party Leader's seat.

"Our side met the quorum and we have submitted the duly signed form PP7, we are only waiting for the Registrar to seal his (Wetangula) fate," Simiyu stated.

The Ford Kenya Secretary, however, complained that NEC members were being harassed and is expected to file a police complaint later today.