Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula on Friday had a confrontation with members of the security forces after he attempted to hold a political rally in Bungoma town despite the Covid19 safety guidelines issued by the government.

Wetangula made a triumphant town in a convoy where he was joined by some of his allies in the region - sparking running battles with police in the otherwise quiet town of Bungoma.

As at the time of publishing this article, the former Ford Kenya Party Leader's supporters were still engaging police officers in running battles with several teargas cannisters having been lobbed at Wetangula's vehicle.

Ironically, the Senator recently lost his own blood brother to Covid19, Tony Waswa and had advised Bungoma residents to take the coronavirus seriously and observe the government's safety guidelines.