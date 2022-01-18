Wanjigi arrested in dramatic raid [Video]

The Kwacha Group of Companies offices were raided by detectives on Monday evening January 17, 2022 and stayed for most part of Tuesday.

The case has been under investigation since 2018 after it emerged that it had three separate titles.

According to authorities, the property LR No 1870/II/200 is owned by Wanjigi and his wife through their firm Aerum Ltd; Cissy Kalunde Musembi, a businesswoman; and Horizon Hills Ltd.

On May 28, 2019, Aerum attempted to sell the land to , a company managed by businessman Yogesh Patel, for Sh260 million.

"The title deed in question was never issued by the government. The suspects only come together with intentions to forge a title with intention to defraud Kenroid Ltd,” reads an investigation file by DCI George Kinoti.

Velji, who claimed to have received the land through a government allocation in 1997, reportedly had no documentation to indicate how the state had given him the property, according to inquiries.

Investigations have now shown that Dhodia Foam Ltd was the original owner.

The property's transfer paperwork reveal that it was valued on January 21, 2007, a day when government offices are closed to the public.