The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has issued a statement following the just concluded series of by-elections in the country.

IEBC successfully conducted constituency mini-polls in Kabuchai and Matungu and ward mini-polls in Huruma, London, Hell's Gate, Kiamokama and Kitise/Kithuki.

The ODM party fielded candidates in three of the elections - Matungu, Huruma ward and Kiamokama ward - and won in the Kisii County ward.

While congratulating its Matungu and Huruma candidates for a spirited contest, the Orange party Executive Director Oduor Ongwen insisted that the loses still showed the dominance of the party.

"Even though the result is not exactly what we had aimed for, coming a very strong second... against combined efforts of ANC, Ford-Kenya, KANU and Wiper parties, confirms that ODM remains the party to beat nationally," Mr Ongwen observed.

Election Violence

The party official also remarked on the numerous violent incidents witnessed during the polls urging Kenyans to decide on how they would like elections conducted.

"Finally, going forward, we have to choose as a nation whether electoral contests are to be settled through violence or by vote - bullet or ballot. The degree of violence and intimidation visited upon hapless women and aged voters during yesterday's voting portends a very bleak future for our electoral democracy.

"The law of the jungle should have no place in the choice of leadership in civilized polities," the ODM official cautioned.