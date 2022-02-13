CSs, CASs and PSs who have resigned from Uhuru’s government [Full List]

Those who have tendered in their resignation letters to the head of state have left their various offices vacant, giving President Kenyatta the hard task of running the government with a leaner team.

As of the February 8 deadline, four of Uhuru's 21 cabinet secretaries had resigned from their dockets, to embark on campaigns for gubernatorial seats.

Pulse Live Kenya

Cabinet Secretaries who have resigned from Government

Sicily Kariuki

Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki tendered her resignation in order to vie for the Nyandarua governor's seat.

Adan Mohamed

Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed resigned to run for the Mandera gubernatorial seat.

Charles Keter

Devolution CS Charles Keter resigned to vie for the Kericho gubernatorial seat.

John Munyes

Petroleum and Mining CS stepped down from Kenyatta’s cabinet to vie for the Turkana governor’s seat.

Chief Administrative Secretaries who have resigned from Government

Gideon Mung’aro

Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) quit his job to vie for the Kilifi governor’s seat.

Wavinya Ndeti

Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti quit her government job to contest of Machakos Gubernatorial race on a wiper ticket.

John Mosonik

Petroleum CAS John Musonik resigned to vie for the Bomet gubernatorial seat.

Ababu Namwamba

Foreign Affairs Chief Secretary Ababu Namwamba resigned after being appointed to the Deputy President William Ruto presidential campaign team as the Head of International Relations.

Joseph Boinnet

Former IG Joseph Boinnet with President Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

Tourism CAS Joseph Boinnet resigned to vie for the Elgeyo- Marakwet Governors seat on a UDA ticket.

Hussein Dado

Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Hussein Dado resigned to vie for Tana River gubernatorial seat.

Zack Kinuthia

Ministry of Sports CAS Zack Kinuthia is set to vie for Kigumo parliamentary seat after resigning from government.

Patrick Ole Ntutu

Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick ole Ntutu from the Labour Ministry and Gideon Mung'aro from Devolution resigned to vie for Narok and Kilifi gubernatorial seats respectively.

Dalmas Otieno

Dalmas Otieno, who was the Vice Chairperson Salaries and remuneration commission (SRC) quit his job to run for Migori governor seat.

Walter Mong’are

The Director of Youth and Development in the Office of the President, Walter Mong’are, has featured on the list of those who resigned.

John Mosonik

Petroleum CAS John Mosonik resigned to contest the Bomet gubernatorial seat.

Chris Obure

Transport CAS Chris Obure resigned as a civil servant to join race for the next Kisii governor in the upcoming polls.

Lawrence Karanja

The CAS in the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise development also resigned. He is hoping to be the next Nakuru Senator.

Hassan Noor Hassan

Hassan Noor Hassan who was the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Education resigned to vie for Mandera gubernatorial seat.

Ken Obura

East Africa Community CAS is set to contest for Kisumu Governor’s sets after resigning.

Mumina Bonaya

Mumina Bonaya resigned from the Ministry of Education, where she was CAS, to run for Isiolo Woman Representative's seat.

David Musila

National Museums of Kenya Board of Directors Chairman David Musila resigned to vie for the Kitui gubernatorial seat.

Fred Segor

Wildlife Principal Secretary Fred Segor quit his PS position to focus on campaigns in the race to become the next Baringo Governor.

Machel Waikenda

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Director of Political Affairs, Machel Waikenda, resigned to run for Kiambu senator.

Nzioka Waita

State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita added his name to the list of civil servants who have resigned to try their hand at politics.

Waita is going for the Machakos governor's seat.

George Natambeya

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natambeya resigned to vie for Trans-Nzoia governor’s seat.

Kello Harsama

Agriculture and Food Authority(AFA) boss Kello Harsama quit from his post to vie for the Marsabit gubernatorial seat.

Kiema Kilonzo