Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has challenged Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to release names of MCAs found with guns in the County Assembly.

In a lengthy post on his official Facebook account on Thursday, Governor Sonko claimed that Ward Representatives do not carry firearms in th assembly as claimed by the Interior CS.

"Believe you me, there is no MCA who goes to the assembly while armed and to date, no MCA has been disarmed, with all the due respect can the CS Matiangi share the names of the 14 MCAs he's alleging to have disarmed?" Sonko posed.

File image of Governor Mike Sonko

According to the governor, some unnamed people are trying to distract the ongoing quest to get justice for Mlango Kubwa MCA Mutheu Musyimi.

Sonko's claims

"If your very keen you will notice this is Just to divert us from seeking Justice for Hon mutheu. There are clear guidelines on how firearms are handled within the assembly precincts under the strict supervision of Seargent-at-arms," Sonko said.

He also addressed claims of feuding with Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi accusing the latter of being partisan.

"NMS led by General Badi has conducted itself in a partisan political manner against the deed of transfer which was to complement and not compete with my administration," the Nairobi County boss stated.

"The crisis and division being witnessed is sadly being created by some dark forces in the System who are doing divide and rule tactics so that they have a complete take over of the county through the back door," he added.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Appeal to Raila

Sonko appealed to ODM leader Raila Odinga among others to defend Nairobi stating that powerful forces want to take over the county.

"My humble appeal now goes to the Honourable Chief Justice, The Senate and Hon. Raila Odinga as Great defenders of devolution in this country, we need your urgent intervention and rich wisdom in this crisis, before the County cripples down and is taken away by selfish individuals," he said.