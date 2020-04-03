A veteran Kenya Airways pilot is among the three people who have succumbed to Covid19 complications.

63-year-old Major (Rtd) Captain Daudi Kibati succumbed a few days after he was tested positive of corona virus.

His family has since asked Kenyans to respect their privacy and desist from sharing the deceased's photos on social media.

"Major (Rtd) Cpt Daudi Kibati lived and enjoyed his life quietly and away from Media and Publicity. Those who knew him, acknowledge this fact and respect it," the family said in a press statement.

The pilot flew KQ's last flight from the American city of New York which left JFK International Airport on March 24th.

The KQ flight included several Kenyan students who were awarded free complimentary tickets to fly home to Kenya after being stranded in the US where major learning institutions had suspended operations amid the Covid19 global pandemic.

Kibati checked in at the Nairobi Hospital on March 29 complaining of difficulties breathing after which he was tested for Covid19.

He was immediately admitted to the hospital's isolation facility where he passed on April 2nd.

On Friday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that two Kenyans had died from the corona virus. The other victim , identified as a 58-year old woman employed at KPA - was buried on Thursday afternoon at the Mbaraki Cemetry in Mombasa.