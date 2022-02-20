RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

KQ pilot amazes many after expert landing, despite dangerous Storm Eunice in UK

Authors:

Amos Robi

It was quite a bumpy ride, but thanks to simulation training we were prepared - Captain Karauri

Kenya Airways (KQ) pilot, Captain Ruth Karauri who safely navigated flight KQ100 787 to Heathrow Airport UK during Storm Eunice on February 18, 2022

Kenya Airways (KQ) pilot Captain Ruth Karauri has received overwhelming praise after safely navigating a Boeing 787 passenger plane into Heathrow Airport in the UK during a storm.

Capt. Karauri was at the cockpit aboard flight KQ 100 alongside her first officer Ayoob Harunany. They have been praised for displaying courage and exceptional skills to land the plane amidst heavy winds at the London airport.

The British Weather Service had warned passengers of delayed flights due to the bad weather the region was experiencing.

Speaking after the landing, she credited KQ for the training she had received to enable her maneuver, even in such circumstances.

"The flight conditions were strong ghastly winds and it was quite a bumpy ride. However, thanks to the training we have had at Kenya Airways, particularly in the simulator, it prepared us for such a scenario. We used all our training expertise and skills that we have managed to learn over the years at Kenya Airways and we handled the learning expertly," she elaborated.

Ruth is the spouse of SportPesa founder Ronald Karauri, who before venturing into the sports betting business was also a pilot at KQ.

Capt. Karauri has received accolades from notable persons, among them Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge who said she had made her country proud.

“You’ve seen the videos of planes struggling to land at LHR yesterday with Storm Eunice. The exception was KQ’s Captain Ruth Karauri who landed the 787 like a boss! Congrats Captain, and F/O Ayoob Harunany. You made us all very proud,” Njoroge tweeted.

The Karauri's The Karauri's Pulse Live Kenya

United Kingdom’s High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot also sent her congratulatory message to the captain.

Authorities in the United Kingdom have urged locals to stay indoors to avoid the strong winds and flying debris which could injure them.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

