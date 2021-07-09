Caroline Kangogo’s parents speaks out, asks her to surrender

Speaking at their home in Nyawa village, Elgeyo Marakwet county, Kangogo’s father Barnaba Kipkoech Korir and mother Leah Jepkosgei Kangogo apologized to the two families who lost their loved ones, stating that they are also shocked by her actions.

“Tunaambia familia mbili enye walipoteza watoto yao pole,” - said Kangogo's father Barnaba Kipkoech Korir.

The mother Leah Jepkosgei Kangogo said; “Alifanya mbaya kuua watu ata. Angewacha watu alafu akuje kusema kama kuna shida ilikua inamsumbua. Alikua mtoto yangu ya kwanza lakini sijui shida ilikua ni nini akafanya maneno kama hayo...".

Kangongo’s father Barnaba Kipkoech Korir and Mother Leah Jepkosgei Kangogo Pulse Live Kenya

Autopsy Report

On Thursday, post mortem conducted on Corporal Caroline Kangogo's second victim revealed that the 32-year-old man (Peter Ndwiga), died of excessive bleeding in the brain.

Government Pathologists Dr. Johansen Oduor also noted that the fatal wound which caused the hemorrhaging entered through his left ear and exited his skull through the right side.

The autopsy was conducted at the General Kago Funeral Home in Thika.

Preliminary reports indicate that Ms Kangogo lured Ndwiga to a hotel in Kimbo area along Thika Road where he met his death.

Statement from DCI

In a statement published on Tuesday, DCI warned that the female cop - Corporal Caroline Kangogo - had gone rogue and had since killed two men already.

According to the statement, the female officer lured one of her victims to a hotel room where she later killed him in cold blood.

DCI further warned that the rogue officer is armed and is being considered dangerous.

Part of the officer's alleged modus operandi is dressing in a buibui, DCI reported.

One of the suspect's victims was a fellow serviceman, Constable John Ogweno who was based in Nakuru County.

"Detectives are looking for a female Police Officer who has gone berserk and is on a killing spree. Corporal Caroline Kangogo, the suspect behind the killing of Police Constable John Ogweno, in Nakuru, has shot dead yet another man in cold blood.

"The suspect who is armed and dangerous has been on the run since early yesterday morning, after she killed constable John Ogweno, who was based in Nakuru. We are cautioning members of the public especially men to be on the lookout for the rogue officer, ho is luring men to her trap before executing them in cold blood. Let nobody trust her since she is armed and dangerous," the DCI statement read in part.