A shocking incident involving the disappearance of seven teenage girls in Nairobi has sparked debates among Kenyans.

Shanice Ndunge Muoka, 16, was reported missing in a trending video appeal posted by her cousin, asking members of the public to help find her and six others.

Details have now emerged that Shanice and her friends have been engaged in a group going by the name "Carty Gang".

The gang is said to be operating in Komarock and its environs and according to a DCI brief, it exists to "lure high school girls from their homes for partying orgies that goes on for days."

Saturday morning saw a popular Komarock estate residents' WhatsApp group buzzing with parents revealing how their teen girls were recruited to the gang.

Shanice has run away from home at least 3 times before

Pulse exclusively learnt that this was not the first time the 16-year-old Shanice ran away from home.

"So far amedisappear kwao three times zile niko 100 per cent sure. So shida iko? is it the kid or the parents?" a parent to one of the girls who have been lured told the group.

The aggrieved parent, who seemed to be a close friend of Shanice's mother, blamed the parents for their child's perceived delinquency.

"Ajipange tu ampeleke rehab... If the girl alipanda boda boda akakimbizwa na baba yake na gari tena akachange bodaboda ndio alost then clearly the kid has a problem," the parent added.

Parties are held in various parts of Nairobi

From the WhatsApp conversation, Pulse has also learnt that the Carty Gang holds the parties at various destinations within the city.

Athi River and Obama Estate along Kangundo Road were mentioned as venues for past parties organized by the group.

In a side-chat, the parent disclosed that her daughter's name had been included on a list submitted to the DCI of the other girls who disappeared.

She, however, insisted that her daughter's name was wrongfully included distancing her from the operations of the gang.