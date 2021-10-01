Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Moses Kuria on Thursday evening leaked a screenshot of a conversation he had with the Woman Rep on WhatsApp.

From the screenshot, one could tell that the Woman MP had been offended by something the Gatundu South legislator had done.

She had coldly texted: "You will know no peace... here on earth," to which Kuria replied "Amen."

From the screenshot, one could not see any messages from a prior conversation and Kuria's caption only read: "Thank you Hon Catherine Waruguru. May God not hear your prayers. But I will pray for you my condition notwithstanding."

An unmoved Catherine Waruguru also took a screenshot of Kuria's post and used it to post her own response.

"Hon. Moses Kuria now I know hospital bed has humbled you to prayers and not insults," she started.

The Woman Rep went on to disclose more details on what had offended her from Mr Kuria. Waruguru suggested that the Gatundu South MP had insulted her together with her "infant children and dead parents".

"When you insults us women with our infant children and dead parents... Tunakuwanga human beings too.