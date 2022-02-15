RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Wa Iria casts down Odinga's Sh6,000 monthly says a cow is more valuable

Authors:

Amos Robi

Wa Iria has said each household should be given a cow to eliminate poverty

Gorvenor Mwangi Wa Iria
Gorvenor Mwangi Wa Iria

Chama cha Usawa party leader and Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has reserved his idea to give each household a cow as he runs for president.

Recommended articles

Wa Iria who is in his last term has castigated the Deputy President's bottom-up economic model and Raila Odinga’s idea to give poor households Sh6,000 monthly saying a cow is worth more than Sh6,000.

“Usawa kwa wote party is drafting a bill that will ensure every Kenyan has a cow. A cow is a rich investment. You don’t have to give every household Sh6,000 a month,” the governor said.

Wa-Iria who was speaking to the media at his party headquarters also cast down the notion that the 2022 election is based on two leaders, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto saying he carries the biggest basket of votes in the country.

“People have a couple of votes there, and they are calling themselves horses. Yet we have over 10 million votes. There is no way people with two million votes can classify themselves as horses, and want to get us out of the game.

"Before Raila and Ruto declared their intentions, they went back home to consolidate their votes and found them few. They are coming for votes from our region. Our people are not for auction," Wa Iria said.

He said the Usawa party was embarking on a national member registration for those seeking elective posts in the August polls. Affirming his party's strength, Wa-Iria said it was not connected to any other party and is instead defined as a coalition of voters.

“This party is not affiliated to any other party. It is a coalition of voters and it’s bigger than any other coalition that can ever be formed in this nation,” he said.

He also urged those that are seeking alternative parties to join his party saying it is equity-driven and those uncomfortable in their parties should join him.

“I am opening the party to Kenyans and to everyone who ascribes to equity. If you feel you are not treated well in your party, join Usawa,” he said.

Prior to joining the world of politics, Wa Iria was the managing director of the Kenya Co-operative Creameries (KCC) which perhaps explains the idea behind his party logo and his manifesto.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wa Iria casts down Odinga's Sh6,000 monthly says a cow is more valuable

Wa Iria casts down Odinga's Sh6,000 monthly says a cow is more valuable

Doctors want Mutahi Kagwe jailed

Doctors want Mutahi Kagwe jailed

Paul Gicheru pleads not guilty, denies bribing witness

Paul Gicheru pleads not guilty, denies bribing witness

IEBC dismisses Sabina Chege's defense, to proceed for full hearing

IEBC dismisses Sabina Chege's defense, to proceed for full hearing

Jubilee rejects Ngirita, sets tough conditions to vie of party's ticket

Jubilee rejects Ngirita, sets tough conditions to vie of party's ticket

Increased maternity and paternity leave days for teachers

Increased maternity and paternity leave days for teachers

Today in history: Turkey's most wanted man captured in Kenya

Today in history: Turkey's most wanted man captured in Kenya

Rosemary Odinga shares photo from Indian hospital

Rosemary Odinga shares photo from Indian hospital

Raila teases his first-ever musical release [Video]

Raila teases his first-ever musical release [Video]

Trending

KRA reacts after revellers splash Sh571,000 on drinks in one night

Black Stars Lounge and Club

Sharpshooter kills Katombi Gang leader escaping on speeding motorbike

File image of Kenyan police officers in action

Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

Belgian Tiktok star, Frank De Tank inside a Lamborghini

CS makes last-minute U-turn on resigning from Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting