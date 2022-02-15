Wa Iria casts down Odinga's Sh6,000 monthly says a cow is more valuable

Wa Iria who is in his last term has castigated the Deputy President's bottom-up economic model and Raila Odinga’s idea to give poor households Sh6,000 monthly saying a cow is worth more than Sh6,000.

“Usawa kwa wote party is drafting a bill that will ensure every Kenyan has a cow. A cow is a rich investment. You don’t have to give every household Sh6,000 a month,” the governor said.

Wa-Iria who was speaking to the media at his party headquarters also cast down the notion that the 2022 election is based on two leaders, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto saying he carries the biggest basket of votes in the country.

“People have a couple of votes there, and they are calling themselves horses. Yet we have over 10 million votes. There is no way people with two million votes can classify themselves as horses, and want to get us out of the game.

"Before Raila and Ruto declared their intentions, they went back home to consolidate their votes and found them few. They are coming for votes from our region. Our people are not for auction," Wa Iria said.

He said the Usawa party was embarking on a national member registration for those seeking elective posts in the August polls. Affirming his party's strength, Wa-Iria said it was not connected to any other party and is instead defined as a coalition of voters.

“This party is not affiliated to any other party. It is a coalition of voters and it’s bigger than any other coalition that can ever be formed in this nation,” he said.

He also urged those that are seeking alternative parties to join his party saying it is equity-driven and those uncomfortable in their parties should join him.

“I am opening the party to Kenyans and to everyone who ascribes to equity. If you feel you are not treated well in your party, join Usawa,” he said.