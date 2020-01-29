The wife to Milimani court Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi has died.

A source who spoke to Pulselive confirmed that Mwajuma Mohammed, the wife of Chief Magistrate Andayi died after a short illness on Tuesday night.

She was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nairobi where she had been rushed after falling sick shortly.

According to family members, Ms Mwajuma developed physical weakness after arriving in Nairobi from her matrimonial home in Kakamega on Tuesday evening.

Chief Magistrate Andayi has been dealing with many high profile cases at Milimani Law Courts, with the recent one notably being a shooting case against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.