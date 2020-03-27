State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita on Friday shared a photo giving his followers a first look at the government-manufactured hand sanitizer.

Last week, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua issued a memo directing the Kenya Pipeline Corporation to work together with private manufacturers to produce the alcohol-based sanitizers to be distributed to the public for free.

The Ministry of Health had made the recommendation after retailers hiked prices of the commodity when the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed.

Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita unveils new government hand sanitizer to be given for free

Mr Waita captioned his photo with: "Received my bottle of FREE hand sanitizer produced by GOK . These sanitizers will be distributed countrywide for FREE!"

Reactions to free hand sanitizer

The Chief of Staff's followers were not impressed with the announcement with many alleging that the commodity would not reach those who need it most.

Others took issue with the design of the bottle, noting that it was not quite sanitary.