Nakuru County has lost its Chief Public Health officer to Covid-19.

Announcing the loss on Monday, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui added that Samwel Kinyanjui passed on after complications arising from his Covid-19 diagnosis.

The death comes days after the Chief Public Health officer was admitted in hospital for treatment.

"We regret to announce the passing of our Chief Officer in charge of Public Health Mr Samwel Kingori. He had been hospitalized for the last few days with COVID-19 related complications and had shown great recovery until 9:40am this morning when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

"He was instrumental in laying our healthcare strategy plan that resulted in the upgrade of service delivery and infrastructure. He was very passionate for results and took great pride in a better Nakuru," the Governor announced.