Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has announced that a second donation to help fight the novel coronavirus is now on its way to Africa and Kenya will be among the beneficiaries.

In a post on his Twitter account, Jack Ma announced that the second donation has 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits and face shields.

Additionally, all 54 countries in Africa will be getting 2,000 thermometers, 1 million swabs and extraction kits and 500,000 gloves.

Jack Ma's first donation arrived in the country on March 24 and received by World Health Organization officers and the Ministry of Health officials in Kenya.

First shipment

The first shipment arrived had 20,000 laboratory diagnostic test kits, 100,000 medical masks, and 1000 protective suits and face shields.

“We cannot ignore the potential risk to Africa and assume this continent of 1.3 billion people will blissfully escape this crisis," Jack Ma stated.

Jack Ma's donation to Africa

"The world cannot afford the unthinkable consequences of a COVID-19 pandemic in Africa,” he added.

The virus has now spread to most countries in Africa, with more than 9,000 cases confirmed across the continent.