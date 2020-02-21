Detectives from the DCI have arrested three Chinese nationals who were attempting to flew the country at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The three, Liao Boping, Lu Jianfang, and Li Linrong were facing charges at the Nakuru courts and had been released on bail.

"... officers have arrested three Chinese nationals namely Liao Boping, Lu Jianfang, and Li Linrong at JKIA while attempting to escape from the Country," the DCI stated.

Gambling machines

Charges facing the trio

"They are among five Chinese tourists who were arrested and charged in a Nakuru Court on 17.01.2020 for engaging in business of selling banned gambling machines without work permits," the statement added.

According to the DCI, the trio had acquired new travel documents since they had deposited their original passports with Court.

County Police Commander Stephen Matu said the suspects were found in possession of 169 assembled machines.