Chris Wamalwa: Only 3 candidates should have interviewed for position of CJ

Speaking on Monday, the MP insisted that shortlisting the ten was a waste of time by the JSC, and only Justice William Ouko, Senior Counsel Ngatia and Justice Martha Koome should have been shortlisted and a CJ picked from the three.

“I followed the interviews carefully, that’s why I said the JSC should not have wasted time by short listing the 10. They would have short listed the three candidates; William Ouko, Senior Counsel Ngatia and Martha Koome. A CJ is somebody very critical he’s going to sit in the Supreme Court. Supreme Court being a presidential petition court, you cannot avoid politics,” said Chris Wamalwa.

The Kiminini MP said that other people who had been shortlisted for the interview were not worth the time.

He raised issue with those who answered questions as if they were not prepared for the interviews at all, despite coming for the interview days after it had commenced.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Some people who came for that interview are not worth it. If you look at the way they were answering questions some of them were not prepared despite the fact that they came later. If you are serious for an interview, when they are interviewing the first ones there’s something called learning curve, you can be able to anticipate the kind of questions that are coming so that you prepare. Some came afterwards but when they were answering we were shocked where they were coming from and why were they even shortlisted in the first place,” added Dr. Wamalwa.