Woman petitions to join Wanjigi's fraud case, says she owns the land

Amos Robi

The land in question is valued at Sh56 million.

Jimi Wanjigi in court on Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Jimi Wanjigi in court on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Jimmy Wanjigi’s case in which he is accused of fraudulently acquiring the parcel of land where his office sits has taken a different turn, after a woman came out to claim she owns the disputed parcel of land.

Cissy Kalunde Musembi has come out to say she is the owner of the land, adding that it has a pending case at the Land and Environment Court and has further moved to court seeking to be enjoined as an interested party.

“There is urgent need for the court to consider the joinder application of the Interested Party/ Applicant before the directions are issued in the matter to allow the court to see through the fraud and theft that was hatched and designed.

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi
Businessman Jimi Wanjigi Businessman Jimi Wanjigi Pulse Live Kenya

“With the aim of fraudulently snatching away from the Interested Party/ Applicant the property known as Land Reference Number 1870/11/200 comprised in grant registered as number IR. No.65800/1," court documents read.

The land which is located in Nairobi’s Westlands area is valued at Sh56 million and has been a bone of contention between the tycoon and other parties (Aureum Ltd owned by the Wanjigis, businesswoman Cissy Kalunde Musembi and Horizon Hills Limited) who also claim ownership of the land.

Musembi claimed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had accused Wanjigi of being part of a cartel that had forged documents of ownership for the land.

She argued that material facts were hidden to misdirect the court on deciding to restrain the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions from arresting and prosecuting him.

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi
Businessman Jimi Wanjigi Businessman Jimi Wanjigi Pulse Live Kenya

On January 17, Wanjigi’s Kwacha offices were raided by police before he was arrested and charged alongside his wife Irene Nzisa for land fraud.

The tycoon pointed fingers at ODM leader Raila Odinga as the root of his tribulations.

Wanjigi said that he and his wife were the victims of attempted land fraud but the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had turned them into culprits.

Wanjigi's prosecution was halted until February 9, to verify an order that had stopped his arrest.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

