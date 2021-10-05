In a statement released on Tuesday, October 5, Koome spoke about both the first time she met Monari and the last time they were together.

"I have known Evans for the last 38 years since we met as first year law students at the University of Nairobi.

"I lack appropriate words to describe how wonderful, conscientious, friendly and a caring person Evans was. He had that never-ending joy that was evident in his signature smile, with the potential of cheering everyone even at the lowest moments," she said.

CJ Koome added that the late lawyer had deep sense of humour that thawed every situation and broke all barriers.

She remembered him as a gallant and astute lawyer who represented the high, mighty and even poor clients who consulted him with equal measure of care and professionalism.

"My last interaction with Evans was in July this year when in his usual jovial manner, took the lead in organising a wonderful felicitation for me and other colleagues who were promoted to various positions in the Judiciary.

"For the School of Law Class of 87 , we mourn Evans, our prefect and leader who sacrificed his time and other resources to ensure that we were fully coordinated to offer support to one another especially in times of bereavement and other upheavals," she said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also sent a message of condolence to the family of prominent Nairobi lawyer Evans Monari who passed away Monday night.

In his message of comfort, the President mourned the departed lawyer as a solid and dependable legal mind who leaves behind a rich legacy of professional success.

"It is regrettable that we've lost Evans to the cruel hand of death after a long illness. He was one of our country's leading lawyers who distinguished himself as a dependable resource as seen from his successes," the President mourned.