Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga on Monday added his voice to a ranging debate on how fast one should move on after divorcing his spouse.

Mutunga contributed on the matter that was sparked by the case of Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei and his husband Sam Shollei who have all been photographed with their lovers - only a few days after their divorce was finalized.

“The Sholleis finally divorced ending their marriage and relationship officially...They seem to have both moved on! Swali - How long should it take for someone to move on after break up?” Ghetto radio presenter Majimaji posed on his breakfast show.

Mutunga offered free legal advice, explaining that one is free to start a new relationship after the court has granted them a divorce decree.

“When you get a decree nisi from the court you can move on by having new relationship or relationships. When you get a decree absolute from court you can move on and marry. If you want to know more for free visit the offices of FIDA, KITUO CHA SHERIA, and CREAW,” the former CJ said.

The former CJ's apparent defense of Shollei was in spite of a bitter falling out which took place in 2013 when the Uasin Gishu was working as Judiciary Registrar under Mutunga. Shollei made unflattering accusations against Mutunga who chaired the JSC when it made a decision to fire her.

Mutunga is one of the few public personalities in Kenya who have opened up on his divorce matters.

The retired Chief Justice has been married and separated on two occasions including one publicized divorce against American scholar Prof Beverle Michele Lax which was finalized during his helm as Chief Justice in 2012.

In a past interview, he explained that those who get involved in divorce do not do it for pleasure but out of necessity - adding that such processes have a lot of emotional pain for the parties.