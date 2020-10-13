Grade Four and Class Eight learners will sit for exams starting October 19, 2020, just a week after schools re-opened.

According to a circular from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), the exams will be school-based.

They will be testing the level of understanding among the learners and will be considered as the end of Term One exams that were not done when schools were closed over Covid-19.

"Standard Eight and Grade Four assessments will be administered from October 19 to 23, 2020. Assessments for other classes will be conducted upon reopening of specific classes

"The assessments will be administered at school level as per the guidelines and assessment schedules provided by KNEC and following regulations upon which administration of assessments/tests is anchored," acting CEO Dr Nancy Karogo explained.

Dr Mercy Karogo, acting CEO of KNEC

