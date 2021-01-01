The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers has called off the clinical officers strike after 26 days.

KUCO Secretary-General George Gibore made the announcement on Friday following a meeting with Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

"The strike is called off immediately. Members to resume duty within the next 24 hours. We will continue with meetings with CS. Members let us offer services, our issues will be addressed," he stated.

Speaking after they signed the return-to-work deal at Afya House, CS Kagwe stated that the agreement was a result of lengthy discussions.

He elaborated that the Ministry of Labour as well as the Council of Governors had been involved in the deliberations.

"Last week on the eve of Christmas Day, we signed a return to work formula with the doctors who had just started their strike early in the week and as we noted at the signing ceremony, it was a Christmas gift to our people.

"Today, we witnessed another signing of a return to work formula with the officials of Clinical Officers. There cannot be a better new year’s gift from our health care workers than the clinical officers and I thank you indeed," CS Kagwe stated.