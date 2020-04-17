Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has become the butt of all social media, if the reporting by the international media is anything to go by.

News organizations in Europe and in the United States have corrected the flamboyant Governor after he claimed that he was donating bottles of Hennesy to help slum dwellers in Nairobi fight the coronavirus.

On Friday, CNN became the latest international news organization to cover Sonko's false claim that Hennesy could be used as a "throat sanitizer".

"This isn't the first time Sonko has been met with public scrutiny. The governor was arrested late last year on corruption charges, and was forced to surrender some of his duties to the national government," CNN said in a news piece.

Reuters also covered the story which was picked by multiple news organization with their apt description as a Governor known for "chunky gold jewellery, impromptu raps and arrest last year".

The New York Post referenced past accusations of drug trafficking and escape from prison that the Nairobi County boss has faced.

"Sonko has previously been accused of drug trafficking and money laundering, which he denies...Prison authorities also claim that he escaped from a maximum facility 20 years ago," the New York Post said of Sonko.