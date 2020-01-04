Over the last few months, a number of people have found a way to mint millions from Deputy President William Ruto’s name.

From elaborate fraud tender schemes purportedly issued by the DP’s office to coughing out hefty sums of money to secure a meeting with the DP, his name continues to be used for the wrong reasons by fraudsters who have attracted the attention of security agencies.

Indeed meeting the self-styled hustler remains a dream of many, going by the number of those who were recently conned in a bid to secure an appointment with the DP.

It is not clear if the DP’s perceived generosity with funds (whose source remain a controversial subject) is one of the reasons why many are willing to part with cash to secure an appointment with merchants of fraud stepping up their game promising to secure an appointment for those who pay.

Sugoi goodies and cash

A visit to his Sugoi home reportedly comes with many goodies including cash as was recently alleged by former Prome Minister Raila Odinga when he stated that it is party after party at the DP’s home with delegations handed cash.

A total of four incidents: two last month, one in October and another in August 2018 are some of the instances when the DP’s name has been used to con Kenyans, with his office now coming out after what appears to be a trend of fraud merchants having a field day.

File image of DP Ruto when he hosted a delegation at his home

In the wake of last week’s scandal where residents of Isiolo were conned more than Ksh483000 in their bid to secure a meeting with the DP, his press secretary set the record straight stating:

“The DP is a public servant and access to him is absolutely free. In fact, it is every Kenyan’s right to see the DP. There have been cases of people allegedly asking for money to (enable them) to see him. That is criminal.

“Any member of the public who has been conned should report to the police or the DP’s office”.

For Sh2,300 - Sh1,100 for a Ruto-branded T-shirt and Sh1,200 for transport, they were promised that each would pocket Sh10,000 in allowances before being left high and dry.

The high and mighty roped in

Even the high and mighty have not been spared in the allegations of those using the DP’s name to mint millions.

File image of DP Ruto with a section of leaders from the Gusii region

Late last month (December), Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi was the subject of discussions after allegations surfaced that he pocketed part of Sh4 million that the DP gave to be distributed to leaders from the region who had travelled to his Sugoi home on December 17.

In the delegation to Sugoi were Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango) and Alpha Miruka (Bomachoge Chache).

“This is not the first time he has done it. I wish the DP gave us the money directly,” said an MP who sought anonymity.

In March 2019, the cover of a racket operating a fake tender scheme and linked to DP Ruto’s office was blown.

So shameful was the scandal with victims claiming that they even attended meetings and signed documents at Harambee House that houses DP Ruto’s office.

Businessman Stephen Ngei Musyoka who lost Ksh 181 Million to fraudsters operating from Deputy President William Ruto’s office wrote to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

A manhunt was launched for one Joy Wangari Kamau alias “Ms Muhoro” who is believed to be the mastermind of the criminal enterprise.

A detective privy to the investigations told Nation that “She is the lady we have been looking for. She is suspected to be the mastermind and engineer of the whole scam”.

According to police reports filed by some of her past victims, ‘Ms Muhoro has access to Harambee House which hosts both the office of the President and his deputy.