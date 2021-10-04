RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Confirmed: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram are down

Miriam Mwende

A number of social media users on Monday evening reported experiencing an outage on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

With the interruption of the major social media platforms, most users took to Twitter to report the outage at some minutes to 7:00 pm, Kenyan time.

Confirming the occurrence, Facebook's Policy Communications Director Andy Stone assured users that the company was working on restoring services.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," he stated a few minutes after the outage.

WhatsApp also released a statement on its verified Twitter handle saying: "We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!"

The reports soon turned humorous as various Kenyans on Twitter joined their global counterparts in poking fun into the outage.

