A plane carrying a delegation sent to represent President Uhuru Kenyatta at the funeral of Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa was on Tuesday forced to make a mid-air turn back Nairobi under unclear circumstances.

The plane was reported to be carrying a number of Kenyan government officials who were led by Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio.

Tanzania's Minister of Foreign Affairs Palamagamba Kabudi told mourners at Mkapa's funeral that the plane was turned back in Monduli in Arusha region after it encountered bad weather.

However, Kenya's Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau gave a contradictory explanation and said the plane had developed mechanical challenges.

Mkapa's funeral service was held at the Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam.