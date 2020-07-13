Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki on Monday had his first encounter with his successor Deputy Speaker Margaret Kamar on the floor of the Senate.

The two had not had an encounter for over 6 weeks after Kamar was elected Deputy Speaker on June 2nd.

When Senator Kindiki rose for a chance to speak, Senator Kamar recognized her and introduced him in praise - seemingly to diffuse the any awkwardness between the two.

"Senator Kindiki who was my own staff in the university. The first PhD in law in Kenya, and of course my predecessor," Kamar said amid excitement from Senators.

Senator Kindiki went straight to the point after congratulating Kamar on his election as Deputy Speaker.

"Thank you, and congratulations Madam Speaker on your election as Deputy Speaker," Kindiki said.

The former Deputy Speaker spoke during debate for an adjustment after the Senate failed to reach consensus on the new revenue allocation formula for counties.

Debate on the new formula will continue tomorrow Tuesday with President Uhuru Kenyatta reported to be placing Senate leadership under pressure after they missed the constitutional deadline of June 30.

The constitution requires the formula to be adjusted every five years.