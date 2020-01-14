President Uhuru Kenyatta directs the ICT Ministry to meet with music industry stakeholders to resolve rights issues bedeviling creatives.

Speaking at State House Mombasa on Tuesday, President Kenyatta directed the ICT ministry to deal breach of copyright rights in the music industry adding that platforms such as Skiza tunes n viusasa should be eliminated.

"Content Service Providers platforms such as Skiza and ViuSasa should be eliminated... all royalties for local content producers to be channeled through one channel," the President said.

The Head of State noted that the new system of payment of royalties will help raise revenue for artists from Ksh200 million to Ksh2 billion.