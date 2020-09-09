Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju on Tuesday revealed that he had had a phone call with Deputy President William Ruto regarding the ongoing war of words between Jubilee MPs.

However, details of the call became the subject of controversy, further demonstrating how badly the leadership structure in the party has broken down.

Appearing on an interview with Citizen TV, the Jubilee boss said he had called Ruto to address remarks made by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi who used vulgar language against former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Tuju said he had asked the DP to do something about the comments since they were being done in his name, but Ruto reportedly said he had already issued a tweet on the same.

"I took it up this issue with the Deputy President and we had a discussion on it. I told him that since some of these things are being done in his name, he has to come out and be contrite about this issue. No buts, no ifs, hitting about the bush and trying to be very clever about it. He told me that he had tweeted about it but I don't believe that will satisfy infuriated people."

"He tried to being the issue of Murathe's attack on him, You cannot compare Murathe’s issue with taking on the former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, there is now way by which you can equate the two. The former First Lady is nobody’s peer in this country today," Tuju stated.

The Jubilee Party boss said he had scheduled a meeting with the DP next week to further discuss and possibly resolve the issue.

As soon as the Secretary General was done with his interview, Ruto's social media strategist Dennis Itumbi issued a contradicting statement on the contents of the call, accusing the Cabinet Secretary of lying.

Itumbi said the Tuesday call happened after the DP had made several unsuccessful attempts to call Tuju.

"DP Ruto tried to call Tuju Yesterday (Monday), he did not Pick up. The DP was trying to find out why Jubilee Headquarters had been closed down for the last seven months.This evening, Tuju finally called back and DP told him he will be holding several meetings at Jubilee Headquarters next week and he would wish to meet him or whoever will be available among party officials.

"Tuju then informed DP he would be on Ciyizen TV tonight and he wanted to know how to handle the question of Sudi and Ngeno. DP responded that he had tweeted his response and in his view that should be the direction," Itumbi claimed.