A Kenyan preacher in the United Kingdom identified as Wiseman Irungu and his church are under probe for allegedly selling coronavirus “plague protection kits.”

The kits made of oil and string and are sold by the self-declared prophet Climate Irungu Wiseman’s Bishop Climate Ministries, which is part of the Kingdom Church located in South London for Sh10,000 (£91).

The church claims that the kit is capable of shielding those who use it against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

A statement posted on the ministry’s website boldly claims that those who are “covering themselves with the Divine Plague Protection Oil and wearing the Scarlet Yarn” shall be spared by the virus.

“It is by faith that you can be saved from the Coronavirus pandemic by covering yourself with the Divine Plague Protection Oil and wearing the Scarlet Yarn on your body.

“That is why I want to encourage you, if you haven’t done so already, to get your Divine Plague Protection Kit today!” Reads the statement.

A medic involved in the fight against Coronavirus in protective gear

The bishop claims in a post dated 22 March that he was “instructed” by the Lord to prepare an oil “mixed with cedarwood, hyssop, and prayer” to fight the pandemic.

“As you use this oil, along with a special scarlet yarn, every coronavirus and any other deadly thing will pass over you,” he said.

“Use the plague protection oil for protection from coronavirus.”

Without any Scientific backing, the bishop boldly claimed that the product had worked and will work again.

Southwark Council’s Councillor, Victoria Mills confirmed that investigation into the church’s claims is underway.

She stated that it is wrong at this time of crisis for anyone to exploit people’s fears.

“It is wrong for anyone to exploit people’s fears at this time of high anxiety and we encourage people to report any issues like this to London Trading Standards,” she told Southwark News.