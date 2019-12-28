Controversial pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a has sensationally claimed that within the next 6 months, he will be a force to reckon with in Kenya, capable of firing government officials.

In a video of the preacher delivering a Christmas sermon, the Ng’ang’a stated that he has powers to see beyond the ordinary and will soon be a force to reckon with.

"Nimekuambia next year kufikia mwezi wa sita nitakuwa na uwezo hata wakufuta mtu kazi, hata kwa government mimi Nganga." Said the preacher.

He added that his sweeping powers will not be televised or advertised on TV but his word will be final.

"Nitasema tu wewe nimesema uende nyumbani na anaenda.

"Hii nitakuwa nikiwaambia lakini sitatangaza wa TV ndio mjue there is a God ij heaven". Added Nganga.

He alleged that he is close to taking control of the control room from where his word will be final.

Below is the video of the controversial reacher making the remarks.