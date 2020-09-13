Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has finally surrendered to the police after a dramatic manhunt that saw heavily-armed police officers camp raid his home.

Sudi presented himself to the police at Langas police station in Eldoret, bringing the dramatic manhunt to an end.

Accompanied by a host of leaders including his lawyer-Uasin Gishu woman rep Gladys Shollei and Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa among other leaders, the MP arrived at the police station shortly after 8 am.

"It was unnecessary to be treated with a lot of drama by sending contingent of police officers to my home. I was away the time police arrived at my place. Thank you all for standing with me," Sudi stated.

Below is the video of the cornered lawmaker presenting himself to authorities.

