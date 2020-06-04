124 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

The total number of Covid-19 cases now stand at 2340.

Speaking during a presser on Thursday, CS Kagwe stated that the figures did not include foreigners tested at the border and turned back.

39 patients have also been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 532.

4 patients have also succumbed to the disease increasing the total of fatalities to 78.

In terms of counties, Mombasa leads with 40 cases, Nairobi 38, Busia 26.

CS Kagwe also reported that 100 of the cases are male and 24 females.

The new cases comprised of 119 Kenyans, 2 Somalis, 2 Tanzanians and an Eritrean national.