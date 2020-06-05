134 new Covid-19 cases have been reported bringing the total number of Coronavirus in Kenya to 2474.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi reported that 131 of the new cases are Kenyans and the rest are foreign nationals.

"A total of 134 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 2,474. Another 51 patients have been released from treatment bring total recoveries to 643," Dr Mwangangi stated.

The Health CAS announced that the number of fatalities has increased to 79 after one more patient succumbed to the disease.

An additional 51 patients have been discharged increasing the number of recoveries to 643.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi

Call to counties

"On a positive note, 51 patients have been discharged making the total number 643. Unfortunately, we have lost 1 more patient making the total number of fatalities 79," Dr Mwangangi stated.

Of the 134 new cases, 98 are males and 36 females.

Counties were also urged to upgrade health facilities with the Ksh5 billion grant that was disbursed by the government.

CAS Mwangangi also urged Kenyans to follow the Ministry of Health's coronavirus guidelines and particularly in wearing face masks.

"We all need to follow guidelines laid out by the government to reduce the risk of transmission. Wearing masks reduces the risk of transmission by 50 percent," she said.