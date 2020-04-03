Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi has announced an increase in the novel coronavirus in Kenya.

Speaking during a briefing on Friday, CAS Mwangangi announced that 12 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 122 in the country.

A 6-year-old who was receiving treatment at a top hospital in the country also succumbed to Covid-19.

"A six year old child has died of COVID- 19 complications today," CAS Mwangangi said adding that the minor was also ailing from another illness.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi

Director General of Health, Dr Patrick Amoth stated: “The KNH medical staff who handled the deceased will be quarantined. The patients, who shared a ward with him will be moved and the ward disinfected.”

Rises of Covid-19 cases

On Thursday the government stated they had tested 662 people in the last 24 hours where 29 tested positive of Covid-19.

There are currently more than over 6,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus across Africa.

To combat the spread of the virus. a number of African countries have imposed a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

Medics handling coronavirus patients

According to the latest data by the Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when.

Kenya has a total of 122 coronavirus cases, 4 recoveries and 4 deaths, since the virus was first reported on March 12, 2020.